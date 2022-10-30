Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 133 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 89,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $2,402,804.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 313,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,370,139.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

GS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.19.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $4.64 on Friday, reaching $341.82. 1,677,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,406,719. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

