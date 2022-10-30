Capital Square LLC Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Capital Square LLC decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $255.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.26.

About Merck & Co., Inc.



Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

