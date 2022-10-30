Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Update

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,883,600 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the September 30th total of 3,310,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.1 days.
Capstone Copper Price Performance
Shares of Capstone Copper stock traded down 0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting 2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,852. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 2.35. Capstone Copper has a 52 week low of 1.73 and a 52 week high of 6.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CSCCF has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
