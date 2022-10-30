Cardinal Capital Management Has $9.63 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cardinal Capital Management trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.2% of Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 34,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 960,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,249,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.37.
XOM opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.69. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.21. The company has a market cap of $461.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.
