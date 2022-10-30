Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.
Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.4 %
Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.
About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardinal Health (CAH)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Apple Inc. Stock Q4 Results Beat Negative Outlook, Stock Rises
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.