Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Short Interest Down 8.8% in October

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,080,000 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 16,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CAH. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Institutional Trading of Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 10.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,220,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,203,000 after buying an additional 116,600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 2.4 %

CAH traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,137,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,739. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $77.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.66.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

