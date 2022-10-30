CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on CareDx to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

CareDx Stock Performance

CDNA stock opened at $19.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.07. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.85 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CareDx will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CareDx news, Director Grace Colon sold 2,521 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $62,546.01. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,675.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 155,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,487,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after purchasing an additional 314,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,787,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,670 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

