Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.05-$6.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.15 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.29 billion. Carter’s also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.40-$2.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of CRI opened at $69.81 on Friday. Carter’s has a one year low of $62.65 and a one year high of $111.17. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.11.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carter’s news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 159.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 94.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

