Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Short Interest Down 20.0% in October

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cartica Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,491,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,417,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,393,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $5,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Cartica Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.23 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. Cartica Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.24.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

