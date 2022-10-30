Casey’s General Stores, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st.

Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend by an average of 6.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Casey’s General Stores has a dividend payout ratio of 15.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores to earn $9.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

CASY opened at $231.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.96. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $231.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.00.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

