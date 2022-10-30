Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPARW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 140,848 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 350,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Trading Up 78.6 %

NASDAQ:CPARW traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.07. 5,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,116. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.12. Catalyst Partners Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $1.18.

