CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.72

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.72 and traded as low as $43.51. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.

CCFNB Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.

Get CCFNB Bancorp alerts:

CCFNB Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.

CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.