CCFNB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCFN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $49.72

Shares of CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.72 and traded as low as $43.51. CCFNB Bancorp shares last traded at $43.51, with a volume of 405 shares trading hands.
CCFNB Bancorp Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $49.73.
CCFNB Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th.
CCFNB Bancorp Company Profile
CCFNB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First Columbia Bank & Trust Co that provides banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It accepts checking, savings, money market, interest checking, individual retirement, and repo sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and demand and time deposits.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CCFNB Bancorp (CCFN)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Why is Amazon Stock Falling? Is the Sell-Off Overdone?
Receive News & Ratings for CCFNB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCFNB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.