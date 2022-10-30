Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) PT Raised to $100.00

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.70% from the company’s current price.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $80.19 on Friday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Charles Schwab will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 104.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

