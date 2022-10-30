Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Up 27.8% in October

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,200 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 167,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cheetah Mobile in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CMCM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,314. Cheetah Mobile has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

