Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,639 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,682 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Cheniere Energy worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,689 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Gouws Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

LNG opened at $174.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.85 and a 1 year high of $178.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

