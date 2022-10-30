ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Short Interest Update

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of COFS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.75. 2,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,292. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The stock has a market cap of $170.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.57.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.72 million during the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.38%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Jacobs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

