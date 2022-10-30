CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Short Interest Update

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the September 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

CHS Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHSCO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.66. 8,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,636. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $29.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11.

CHS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.4922 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Energy, Ag, Nitrogen Production, and Foods. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

