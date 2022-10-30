Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.93-$2.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.35 billion-$5.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.36 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.58-$0.62 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.26.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after buying an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 226.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 38,777 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

