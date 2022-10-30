CIBC Downgrades Cogeco (TSE:CGO) to Neutral

CIBC lowered shares of Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$64.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$84.00.

Cogeco Stock Performance

TSE:CGO opened at C$58.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$67.72. Cogeco has a 52-week low of C$52.06 and a 52-week high of C$85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.86, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$925.86 million and a PE ratio of 6.41.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

