Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,300 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cidara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knott David M Jr lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 635,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 181,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 37,225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Cidara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 21,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $0.62 on Friday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,522.85% and a negative net margin of 239.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cidara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

