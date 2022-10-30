Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Buys 122 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Cigna by 1,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 158 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Cigna by 2.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,939 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 7.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Cigna by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna Stock Up 2.6 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on CI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.58.

Shares of CI opened at $324.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $191.74 and a 1 year high of $325.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

