Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $229,000 in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,970,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHO opened at $48.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.96. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.96 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

