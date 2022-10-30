Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 92 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.5% in the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.1% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $517.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $427.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $406.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $397.75. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is presently 38.56%.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

