Clover Finance (CLV) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $291,539.00

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Clover Finance has a market capitalization of $84.50 million and approximately $291,539.00 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Buying and Selling Clover Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

