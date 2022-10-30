Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Short Interest Down 9.9% in October

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,960,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 35,480,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Clover Health Investments to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,709,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,368,989. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.00 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 88.55% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLOV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 65,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 25.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

