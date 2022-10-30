CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after buying an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME Group Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on CME Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $174.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.51 and its 200-day moving average is $198.48. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.58 and a 52-week high of $256.94.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 54.42%.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

