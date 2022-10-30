CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.87-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.87-$2.89 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,169,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,387. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. TheStreet lowered shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

