CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87-2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.87-$2.89 EPS.

CMS Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. 2,169,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,387. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.19. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $437,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $400,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

