CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.87-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CMS Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.05-$3.11 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CMS Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Shares of CMS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. 2,169,947 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,387. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $52.41 and a twelve month high of $73.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.23.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 38.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 606.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

