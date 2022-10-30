CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Short Interest Up 10.1% in October

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the September 30th total of 466,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 301,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNA Financial news, major shareholder Corp Loews acquired 47,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 274,630 shares of company stock worth $10,802,190. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CNA Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 332,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNA Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the first quarter valued at about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNA Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CNA Financial stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $42.14. 299,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,095. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CNA Financial has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CNA Financial will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

CNA Financial Company Profile

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

