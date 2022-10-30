Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,214 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.8% of Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,102,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,409,381,000 after buying an additional 707,695 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $31.95. The stock had a trading volume of 34,414,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,737,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

