Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Short Interest Up 9.9% in October

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the September 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 948,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Commercial Metals Price Performance

NYSE:CMC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.21. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $30.59 and a one year high of $46.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 6.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Commercial Metals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Commercial Metals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total transaction of $785,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 696 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,859,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,994. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Metals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals by 222.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 920.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Further Reading

