Concord Wealth Partners Acquires 1,175 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 83,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Altria Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 181,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.