Concord Wealth Partners Buys 575 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 127.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG opened at $58.89 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

