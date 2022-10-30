Concord Wealth Partners Sells 458 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in General Electric were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $886,683,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,756,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,204,000 after buying an additional 584,200 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $78.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.55. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Several analysts have commented on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

