CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.98-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $305.00 million-$320.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.65 million.

CONMED Stock Up 2.9 %

CNMD stock traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.11. The company had a trading volume of 592,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,859. CONMED has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $159.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.82.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. CONMED had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CONMED will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CONMED from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $123.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CONMED from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CONMED from $118.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CONMED in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.25.

Insider Transactions at CONMED

In other news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 7,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total transaction of $756,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,356.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 3,500 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.94, for a total transaction of $328,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,488.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in CONMED by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CONMED by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

