Continuum Finance (CTN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $50,073.00

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, Continuum Finance has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. Continuum Finance has a market capitalization of $122.75 million and $50,073.00 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can now be bought for $0.0689 or 0.00000336 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Continuum Finance

Continuum Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

