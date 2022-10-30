CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Update

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CSP news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 6,134 shares of CSP stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,808.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 532,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $44,479.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 513,839 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,863.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph R. Nerges purchased 6,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $49,808.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 532,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,613.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,574 shares of company stock valued at $151,769. 12.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get CSP alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in CSP in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in CSP by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in CSP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSP Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CSP from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of CSPI remained flat at $7.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. 499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.38. CSP has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80 and a beta of 1.32.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.33 million during the quarter.

CSP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. CSP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

CSP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

