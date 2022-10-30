CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Short Interest Update

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the September 30th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBXF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$1.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.85 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of CubicFarm Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.86.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CUBXF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.06. 91,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,752. CubicFarm Systems has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.34.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

Featured Articles

