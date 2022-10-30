Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Customers Bancorp Stock Performance

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $33.81. 329,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,579. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.62.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.03). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The company had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.