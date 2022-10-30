CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,249,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the September 30th total of 2,851,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,953.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CYAGF. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CyberAgent in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CyberAgent Price Performance

CYAGF remained flat at $8.21 on Friday. CyberAgent has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.34.

CyberAgent Company Profile

CyberAgent ( OTCMKTS:CYAGF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

