Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,500 shares, a decrease of 23.0% from the September 30th total of 191,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 100,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 22,672 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 292,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 94,539 shares during the last quarter. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ CYCN traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.58. 333,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,704. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.10.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CYCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Cyclerion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 115.98% and a negative net margin of 2,551.69%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cyclerion Therapeutics will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

