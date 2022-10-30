DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Short Interest Up 20.2% in October

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DALS remained flat at $9.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Institutional Trading of DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

