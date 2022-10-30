DAO Maker Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $149.28 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. DAO Maker has a market cap of $149.28 million and $1.76 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00006359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,517.44 or 0.31514512 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00012308 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,490,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.