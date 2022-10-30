DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.20-$6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on DaVita from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on DaVita from $128.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on DaVita to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Shares of NYSE DVA opened at $70.54 on Friday. DaVita has a 12 month low of $69.26 and a 12 month high of $124.81. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.63.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DaVita will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DaVita by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in DaVita by 847.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

