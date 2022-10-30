Decentraland Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Decentraland has a market cap of $1.24 billion and $388.66 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentraland token can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00003249 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decentraland’s genesis date was August 8th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,193,539,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,855,084,192 tokens. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org. The Reddit community for Decentraland is https://reddit.com/r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y).Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services.”

