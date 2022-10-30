Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.00-$1.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.01 billion-$12.47 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $7.00- EPS.
Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,315,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,062,940. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $34.23.
Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 124.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 429.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.
Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.
