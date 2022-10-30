Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Get Delta Apparel alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Apparel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Apparel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Apparel by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 66,891 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Apparel Trading Down 2.4 %

DLA stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,465. Delta Apparel has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.61.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.10 million. Delta Apparel had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Apparel will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.