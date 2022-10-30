DeltaFi Trading Down 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (DELFI)

DeltaFi (DELFI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. In the last week, DeltaFi has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One DeltaFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0804 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeltaFi has a market capitalization of $86.08 million and approximately $7,003.00 worth of DeltaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeltaFi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,502.60 or 0.31551996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012323 BTC.

DeltaFi Token Profile

DeltaFi’s launch date was April 6th, 2022. DeltaFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. DeltaFi’s official Twitter account is @deltafi_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DeltaFi is medium.com/deltafi. The official website for DeltaFi is www.deltafi.ai.

DeltaFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMM 2.0 for efficient automated market making achieves minimized price slippage, sustainable liquidity profitability and optimized capital efficiency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.