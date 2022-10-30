DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DHC Acquisition by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 79,929 shares in the last quarter.

Get DHC Acquisition alerts:

DHC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHCAW stock remained flat at $0.09 during trading hours on Friday. 2,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,663. DHC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DHC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.