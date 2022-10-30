DigiByte (DGB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.74 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 30th. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $147.33 million and $3.74 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,708.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000616 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00021705 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00271881 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.08 or 0.00121112 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.44 or 0.00721646 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.24 or 0.00570965 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000739 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004815 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.36 or 0.00233536 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,760,215,039 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
